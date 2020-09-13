Afghanistan: Countrywide Monthly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 3 (Covering August 2020)

Background

WFP has more than 20 years of experience in price data collection in Afghanistan. WFP launched its weekly market price monitoring and data collection in all 34 provinces in May 2020, and added 9 extra commodities to the analysis, including livelihood related items (fertilizers, improved seed and animal feed), based on requests from the Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). Now the market price bulletins are issued weekly as well as in monthly, containing information on food access and availability and covering the market trends.

Highlights

• Compared to last month (July 2020), the average prices of the main food commodities show a slight or negligible variation.

• Compared to 14 March (pre-COVID-19 prices), almost all main food commodity prices and both purchasing power indicators show an increase, as follows:

• The average prices for both high and low price wheat flour were 11% higher;

• The average price of wheat was 12% higher;

• The average prices of rice (high and low quality) were 7% and 18% higher, respectively;

• The average price of cooking oil was 31% higher;

• The average price of pulses was 27% higher;

• The average price of sugar was 21% higher;

• Casual laborers’ and pastoralists’ purchasing power (Terms of Trade) have deteriorated by 5% and 6% respectively, mainly due to increased wheat prices.