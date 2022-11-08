Afghanistan: Countrywide Monthly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 29: Covering the month of October 2022

In October 2022,

Diesel prices decreased in by 1 percent compared to September. Diesel prices continue to decline for the third consecutive month .

Overall the price of WFP’s food basket in local currency decreased by nearly 1 percent from 7,948 AFN (USD 90) to 7862 AFN (90.3 USD) due to a decrease in food prices. However, prices in USD increased by 0.5 percent due to appreciation of the Afghani during the same period.

The price of basic food commodities decreased compared to September, including wheat grain (-2 percent), wheat flour (-5 percent), sugar (-2 percent), and cooking oil (-5 percent). However, the price of both domestic and imported rice increased due to high demand.

The value of the Afghani (AFN) appreciated by 1.5 percent against the United States Dollar (USD) compared to September. New Afghani bank notes are expected to enter circulation in the coming weeks, which will mitigate the shortage of hard currency in the country

Note:

WFP collects price data from all 34 provincial capitals on a weekly basis through third-party monitors. Monthly prices are an average of the four weekly prices.

WFP reports on two types of rice in Afghanistan—palawi, a long-grain variety that is generally more preferred, more expensive, and primarily imported, and sholae, a short-grain variety that is generally less preferred, cheaper, and more commonly sourced domestically. There are no significant nutritional differences between these types.

The price of pulses is an average of the prices of lentils, chickpeas, and red beans.

Pastoralist Terms of Trade (TOT) captures the purchasing power of livestock-owning households. It indicates how many kilograms of imported wheat flour can be obtained by selling a one-year old female sheep.