Afghanistan: Countrywide Monthly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 17 (Covering October 2021)

Highlights In October 2021:

• The price of most food items was higher than the month of June; time just before the recent conflicts and political change.

• The price of wheat, wheat flour and cooking oil significantly increased compared to the last month. Mainly due to decreased supply, less availability of wheat in the market, export to the neighboring provinces, high transportation cost, Afghani currency devaluation and closure of Pakistan borders.

• In the month of October, the diesel prices climbed by 15.3%, due to globally increase in fuel prices, exchange rate fluctuations and decreased supply .

• Work opportunities slightly declined by 4.5% compared to the last month and significantly decreased 36.7% compared to June 2021.

• Both casual labor/wheat and pastoralist ToT significantly deteriorated by 11.8% and 10.3% respectively, compared to last month. As the price of wheat rose, sheep price decreased and labor wages fell.

• Exchange rate continued to rise hitting a new record high at 90.1 AFN/USD.