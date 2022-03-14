Afghanistan: Conflict Risk Diagnostic February 2022

Executive Summary

The Taliban’s ascension to power in Afghanistan in August of 2021 has presented a fundamental shift in the trajectory of the future of the country’s political, economic, and humanitarian sectors. The lack of access to international assistance in the wake of the change in governance has led the country to near extreme poverty, impending famine, mass malnutrition, and a failing economy. Regional and environmental factors only exacerbate these negative effects. The Taliban’s history of violating the rights of women and ethnic minorities only furthers the current humanitarian crisis enveloping the country.

This conflict diagnostic uses data trends and risk assessment indicators from the Country Indicators for Foreign Policy Project (CIFP) to analyze the current status of the conflict in Afghanistan, as of 2022. This report draws on historical context, conflict risk assessment, and analysis of key stakeholders to come to three projected scenarios for the conflict in Afghanistan, based on current trajectories.

Background

The Taliban were in charge of Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001. The original regime fell after the United States invaded post 9/11i . In February of 2020 the United States agreed to remove their troops from Afghanistan over a 15-month periodii. As the United State military retreated, the Taliban took over major citiesiii. On August 15, 2021, the Taliban took over Kabul. Per the peace agreement the United States removed all of their military Prescence in Afghanistan on August 30, 2021iv. Currently the Taliban oversees Afghanistan. Hasan Akhund is the acting prime minister and has been in charge since the Taliban takeoverv .