Afghanistan: Conflict Induced Displacements in 2018 - Snapshot (as of 15 May 2018)

From 1 January to 5 May 2018, 95,100 people fled their homes due to conflict in Afghanistan, with 29 of 34 provinces recording forced displacement. Constrained humanitarian access hinders assessments, preventing verification of the full extent of displacement and undermining provision of assistance and services. Displaced families often find themselves in precarious living conditions with their well-being and dignity jeopardised by inadequate shelter, lack of food and water, insufficient access to sanitation and health facilities as well as lack of protection.