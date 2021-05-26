Afghanistan – Conflict (DG ECHO, DG ECHO partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 May 2021)

On 24 May, intensified clashes between Government and non-government forces in Eastern Laghman Province, including the use of small arms fire and rocket propelled grenades, have directly affected private residential areas, reportedly killing three civilians and driving 1,600 families to displace to Mehtarlam city, Laghman Province.

As clashes are ongoing, World Food Programme's (WFP) seasonal food security support activities for Alishang and Alingar districts have been suspended.

Meanwhile, joint assessment teams of DG ECHO partners are currently on the ground and distributions yesterday reached 150 families.