Afghanistan Conference 2022 High-level pledging event on supporting the Humanitarian Response in Afghanistan - Financial announcements Last updated: 31 March 2022

On 31 March 2022, the High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan, co-hosted by the United Nations and the Governments of Germany, Qatar and the United Kingdom, brought together representatives of Member States, international organisations, UN Agencies, non-governmental organisations and civil society to raise funding to meet the humanitarian needs of Afghans.' For an overview of the event and full documentation, see: www.unocha.org/afghanistan2022