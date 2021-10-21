Afghanistan: Complex Emergency Response Situation report #3 | 05-15 October 2021

Overview of the Humanitarian Situation:

Malnutrition and hunger are widespread with 2.7million people facing starvation. Half of all children under 5 – approximately one million children – are acutely malnourished.2 More than 65% of Afghanistan’s 35 million people are young and in great need.

According to joint appeal by ACBAR (an agency that embodies 167 national and international NGO members that work in Afghanistan), more than half of the population is in need of humanitarian assistance and one third is food insecure.

The drought and the great rise in internal displacement of people since early 2021 have worsened it. Winter that is fast approaching also create further stress the crisis in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is one of the most aid-dependent countries in the world, with overseas aid flows accounting for 42.9% of its US$19.8 billion GDP in 2020.3 The economy is at serious risk of collapse without access to humanitarian and development funding. Many state employees have either no work or no pay due to the lack of funding for services.