Afghanistan: Complex Emergency Response Situation report #2 - 5 October 2021

Overview of the Humanitarian Situation:

World Vision has relaunched programmes in four western provinces where it operates: Herat, Ghor,

Faryab and Badghis. Activities across the region include life-saving mobile health and nutrition clinics, WFP food distributions, support for primary school education and access to safe water and sanitation.

Assurances for the equal rights of females to carry out humanitarian work and to be present as the recipients of aid have been secured either at national or provincial level, allowing the scale up response activities. This result is the outcome of the humanitarian community working in unity for women’s rights to be protected.

Malnutrition and hunger are widespread with 2.7m people facing starvation. Half of all children under 5 – approximately one million children – are acutely malnourished. More than 65% of Afghanistan’s 35 million people are young people and in great need.