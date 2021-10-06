Afghanistan
Afghanistan: Complex Emergency Response Situation report #2 - 5 October 2021
Overview of the Humanitarian Situation:
World Vision has relaunched programmes in four western provinces where it operates: Herat, Ghor,
Faryab and Badghis. Activities across the region include life-saving mobile health and nutrition clinics, WFP food distributions, support for primary school education and access to safe water and sanitation.
Assurances for the equal rights of females to carry out humanitarian work and to be present as the recipients of aid have been secured either at national or provincial level, allowing the scale up response activities. This result is the outcome of the humanitarian community working in unity for women’s rights to be protected.
Malnutrition and hunger are widespread with 2.7m people facing starvation. Half of all children under 5 – approximately one million children – are acutely malnourished. More than 65% of Afghanistan’s 35 million people are young people and in great need.
Afghanistan is one of the most aid-dependent countries in the world, with overseas aid flows accounting for 42.9 percent of its $19.8 billion GDP in 2020.The economy is at serious risk of collapse without access to humanitarian and development funding. Aid agencies like World Vision – that are largely staffed by nationals – are desperate to get back to work saving lives, meeting needs and rolling out a full range of programmes.