Afghanistan
Afghanistan: Complex Emergency Response Situation report #1 - 15 September 2021
Overview of the Humanitarian Situation:
World Vision has mobilised life-saving mobile health and nutrition clinics and has distributed food to vulnerable families in western Afghanistan. Other humanitarian and development operations will start up once assurances about staff safety, unhindered access to those in need whoever they are, and the rights of women to work are in place.
Malnutrition and hunger are widespread with 2.7m people facing starvation2 . Half of all children under 5 – approximately one million children – are acutely malnourished.3 More than 65 percent of Afghanistan’s 35 million people are young people4 and in great need.
Afghanistan is one of the most aid-dependent countries in the world, with overseas aid flows accounting for 42.9 percent of its $19.8 billion GDP in 2020.5 The economy is at serious risk of collapse without access to humanitarian and development funding. Aid agencies like World Vision – that are largely staffed by nationals – are desperate to get back to work saving lives, meeting needs and rolling out a full range of programmes.