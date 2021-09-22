Afghanistan: Complex Emergency Response Situation report #1 - 15 September 2021

Overview of the Humanitarian Situation:

World Vision has mobilised life-saving mobile health and nutrition clinics and has distributed food to vulnerable families in western Afghanistan. Other humanitarian and development operations will start up once assurances about staff safety, unhindered access to those in need whoever they are, and the rights of women to work are in place.

Malnutrition and hunger are widespread with 2.7m people facing starvation2 . Half of all children under 5 – approximately one million children – are acutely malnourished.3 More than 65 percent of Afghanistan’s 35 million people are young people4 and in great need.