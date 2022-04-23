Afghanistan Complex Emergency Response - 6 Months On Report

Situation Overview & Context

Afghanistan has always been a complex place for a humanitarian organization like World Vision to operate, but we have been working there since 2001, impacting more than 6 million lives. For 20 years World Vision Afghanistan has worked to address massive life-saving humanitarian needs brought about by conflict, climate change and other disasters. We has worked to protect girls and boys, provide them with an education, promoted better health and sanitation, and helped to build livelihoods.

On August 15, 2021, Taliban took over Kabul and inserted themselves as the power-holder over the entire country. This change has greatly impacted the operations of all international non-governmental organisations (iNGOs) in the country, including World Vision Afghanistan.

The period directly after the takeover was titled as “observe and react“ since World Vision Afghanistan was not sure about what the new regime and systems would be in place and whether humanitarian space would be given to iNGOs. We also have many questions related to the safety of our staff, well-beings of the children and families we serve, and what would happen to females’ and girls’ rights.

Right after the event on August 15, 2021,

World Vision along with other organisations, coordinated by United Nations, had to freeze all operations to ensure that the humanitarian space was secured, females were able to operate as they used to, and no additional requirements and interference from the de facto authorities would be imposed. Regardless of having to make hard decision to suspend activities temporarily, World Vision has always been committed to “Stay and Deliver” because our only objective has always been to continue serving the children and their families in the four western areas of Afghanistan where we operate.

On August 23, 2021, World Vision declared Category III Global Response for Afghanistan (WV-ACER), and put all needed expertise in place to make sure life-saving humanitarian intervention would be on the right path and delivered effectively. World Vision Afghanistan was ready to operate again, with great support from the Regional Office, Support Offices and donor entities. Along with active operations in the field, strong advocacy and communications efforts were put in place to gain understanding on the real needs of the children and their families. These combined efforts had brought increased funding that has enabled World Vision Afghanistan to do more work and cover wider needs and geographical locations.

Six months after WV-ACER was declared, World Vision in Afghanistan has impacted more than one million lives with live-saving humanitarian assistance. The context is still continued to be very challenging for iNGOs to operate, with constant changes are happening in terms of security, humanitarian space, staffing gap and funding limitations such as sanctions.

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan continues to deepen and widen, with more than 24.4 million people are requiring humanitarian assistance to survive. Six months on, World Vision continues to ask for donors to fully fund the Humanitarian Response Plan across all sectors. This must guarantee the inclusion of women in the humanitarian workforce, and address the specific needs of women, girls and those with disabilities. We also ask all parties to address the barriers to continued provision of principled humanitarian assistance and development aid to people in need, and not to impede the delivery of crucial private sector services to Afghanistan, including banking services, vital imports and humanitarian supplies.