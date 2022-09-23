Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #9, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 (September 23, 2022)

• On September 23, the USG announced more than $326.7 million in new funding to continue delivering life-saving assistance in Afghanistan.

• The UN cites the ongoing macroeconomic crisis, limited access to basic services, and continued decline in the rights of women and girls as major challenges facing Afghans one year after the Taliban takeover of the country.

• USG partners are providing emergency food, health, relief commodity, and shelter assistance to populations affected by heavy rains and flash floods in Afghanistan since June.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

USG Announces More Than $326.7 Million in New Humanitarian Funding for Afghanistan On September 23, the U.S. Government (USG) announced more than $326.7 million in additional funding to respond to the humanitarian needs of Afghanistan’s most vulnerable populations, bringing the total USG humanitarian contribution in Afghanistan and to Afghan refugees in the region to nearly $923.8 million in FY 2022. The most recent announcement includes nearly $208 million from USAID/BHA and nearly $118.8 million from State/PRM. USG assistance will enable non-governmental organization (NGO) and UN partners to deliver lifesaving food and nutrition assistance; water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) support; and health and protection services, including gender-based violence prevention and response activities to address the increasing needs and vulnerabilities of women and girls.

Additionally, this assistance will fund efforts to reintegrate returnees in their areas of origin, provide multi-sector aid to displaced populations in Afghanistan and neighboring countries, and support humanitarian coordination efforts. The USG is committed to addressing heightened needs resulting from the Afghanistan complex emergency and remains the single largest donor to the humanitarian response.

Between the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, and September 23, the USG has provided more than $1.1 billion in humanitarian assistance to support vulnerable populations in Afghanistan and Afghan refugees regionally.