Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 (June 28, 2022)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

24.4 MILLION People in Afghanistan in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in 2022

UN – January 2022

18.9 MILLION People in Afghanistan Experiencing Acute Food Insecurity IPC – May 2022

22.1 MILLION Afghans Prioritized for Humanitarian Assistance Under the 2022 HRP * UN – January 2022*

5.8 MILLION IDPs in Afghanistan as of December 2021

UN – December 2021

362,000 Estimated People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance Following June 22 Earthquake UN – June 2022

• On June 22 at 12:55 a.m. local time, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck southeastern Afghanistan, resulting in an estimated 770 deaths and approximately 1,500 injuries, the UN reports.

• On June 28, USAID announced nearly $55 million in funding to meet acute humanitarian needs following the earthquake and broader humanitarian needs throughout Afghanistan.

• USG partners are providing emergency food, health, shelter, and WASH assistance to earthquake-affected populations in southeastern Afghanistan’s Khost and Paktika provinces.