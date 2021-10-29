Afghanistan + 3 more

Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (September 30, 2021)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

  • 18.4 MILLION People in Afghanistan Requiring Humanitarian Assistance in 2021 UN – December 2020

  • 14.5 MILLION People Requiring Emergency Health Services in 2021 UN – December 2020

  • 634,800 People Displaced by Conflict in 2021 UN – September 2021

  • 28,014 People Affected by Natural Disasters During 2021 UN – September 2021

  • 890,726 Total Undocumented Returnees to Afghanistan in 2021 UN – September 2021

  • Relief organizations, including USAID/BHA partner WFP, scale up food assistance to households in Afghanistan experiencing food insecurity.

  • Humanitarian agencies reach hundreds of thousands of people across Afghanistan with multi-sector assistance.

  • State/PRM partner UNHCR continues to monitor movements of Afghans seeking protection in neighboring countries, observing an increase in arrivals through unofficial border crossings but no largescale flows.

Related Content