Afghanistan + 3 more
Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (September 30, 2021)
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
18.4 MILLION People in Afghanistan Requiring Humanitarian Assistance in 2021 UN – December 2020
14.5 MILLION People Requiring Emergency Health Services in 2021 UN – December 2020
634,800 People Displaced by Conflict in 2021 UN – September 2021
28,014 People Affected by Natural Disasters During 2021 UN – September 2021
890,726 Total Undocumented Returnees to Afghanistan in 2021 UN – September 2021
Relief organizations, including USAID/BHA partner WFP, scale up food assistance to households in Afghanistan experiencing food insecurity.
Humanitarian agencies reach hundreds of thousands of people across Afghanistan with multi-sector assistance.
State/PRM partner UNHCR continues to monitor movements of Afghans seeking protection in neighboring countries, observing an increase in arrivals through unofficial border crossings but no largescale flows.