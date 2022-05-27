Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #7, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 (May 27, 2022)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

24.4 MILLION People in Afghanistan in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in 2022 UN – January 2022

19.7 MILLION People in Afghanistan Experiencing Acute Food Insecurity IPC – May 2022

22.1 MILLION Afghans Prioritized for Humanitarian Assistance Under the 2022 HRP UN – January 2022

5.8 MILLION IDPs in Afghanistan as of December 2021 UN – December 2021

381,600 Cross-Border Returnees from Iran and Pakistan in 2022 UN – May 2022