Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #7, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 (May 27, 2022)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
24.4 MILLION People in Afghanistan in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in 2022 UN – January 2022
19.7 MILLION People in Afghanistan Experiencing Acute Food Insecurity IPC – May 2022
22.1 MILLION Afghans Prioritized for Humanitarian Assistance Under the 2022 HRP UN – January 2022
5.8 MILLION IDPs in Afghanistan as of December 2021 UN – December 2021
381,600 Cross-Border Returnees from Iran and Pakistan in 2022 UN – May 2022
An estimated 19.7 million people in Afghanistan—nearly half the country’s population—are currently experiencing acute levels of food insecurity, according to the latest IPC analysis. While a scale-up of humanitarian assistance has prevented food security from worsening, severe levels of hunger persist countrywide.
Relief actors—including USG partners— are assessing and responding to humanitarian needs resulting from early May flooding, which adversely affected thousands of people across 15 provinces.