Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #7, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (September 24, 2021)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

18.4 MILLION People in Afghanistan Requiring Humanitarian Assistance in 2021 UN – December 2020

890,726 Total Undocumented Returnees to Afghanistan in 2021 UN – September 2021

14.5 MILLION People Projected to Require Emergency Health Services in 2021 UN – December 2020

634,800 People Displaced by Conflict During 2021 UN – September 2021

28,014 People Affected by Natural Disasters During 2021 UN – September 2021

• The UN released $45 million from the CERF for immediate support to health facilities through the end of 2021.

• A WFP survey of 1,600 households across Afghanistan indicated that 95 percent of surveyed households do not have enough to eat each day.

• Approximately three-quarters of humanitarian organizations in Afghanistan experienced challenges in delivering assistance after mid-August, resulting in a reduction in the number of people accessing services.