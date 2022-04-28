Afghanistan + 2 more

Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 (April 28, 2022)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

24.4 MILLION People in Afghanistan in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in 2022 UN – January2022

22.8 MILLION People Expected to Face Acute Food Insecurity by March 2022 IPC – October 2021

22.1 MILLION Afghans Prioritized for Humanitarian Assistance Under the 2022 HRP UN – January2022

5.8 MILLION IDPs in Afghanistan as of December 2021 UN – December 2021

1.2 MILLION Cross-Border Returnees from Iran and Pakistan in 2021 UN – November 2021

  • The UN condemns a series of attacks on civilian areas in Balkh, Kabul, and Kunduz in late April, which resulted in dozens of civilian casualties.

  • Increased market access and humanitarian food assistance prevented food insecurity from worsening in March, according to WFP.

  • Continued drought conditions and forecasted above-average temperatures will likely result in a below-average wheat harvest, FEWS NET reports

Related Content