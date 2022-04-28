Afghanistan + 2 more
Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 (April 28, 2022)
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
24.4 MILLION People in Afghanistan in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in 2022 UN – January2022
22.8 MILLION People Expected to Face Acute Food Insecurity by March 2022 IPC – October 2021
22.1 MILLION Afghans Prioritized for Humanitarian Assistance Under the 2022 HRP UN – January2022
5.8 MILLION IDPs in Afghanistan as of December 2021 UN – December 2021
1.2 MILLION Cross-Border Returnees from Iran and Pakistan in 2021 UN – November 2021
The UN condemns a series of attacks on civilian areas in Balkh, Kabul, and Kunduz in late April, which resulted in dozens of civilian casualties.
Increased market access and humanitarian food assistance prevented food insecurity from worsening in March, according to WFP.
Continued drought conditions and forecasted above-average temperatures will likely result in a below-average wheat harvest, FEWS NET reports