Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (September 13, 2021)
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
18.4 MILLION People in Afghanistan Requiring Humanitarian Assistance in 2021
UN – December 2020
14.5 MILLION People Projected to Require Emergency Health Services in 2021
UN – December 2020
632,800 People Displaced by Conflict During 2021
UN – September 2021
28,014 People Affected by Natural Disasters During 2021
UN – September 2021
791,995 Total Undocumented Returnees to Afghanistan in 2021
UN – September 2021
• The UN issues a flash appeal requesting $606 million to meet the immediate humanitarian needs of 11 million people through December.
• The USG provides $64 million to humanitarian partners to deliver multisector assistance across the country.
• A UN appraisal indicates that economic instability could result in widespread poverty in Afghanistan by mid-2022.
• UNHCR records the arrival of more than 22,000 Afghans in neighboring countries during 2021, with no major refugee flows in recent weeks.