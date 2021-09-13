Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (September 13, 2021)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

18.4 MILLION People in Afghanistan Requiring Humanitarian Assistance in 2021

UN – December 2020

14.5 MILLION People Projected to Require Emergency Health Services in 2021

UN – December 2020

632,800 People Displaced by Conflict During 2021

UN – September 2021

28,014 People Affected by Natural Disasters During 2021

UN – September 2021

791,995 Total Undocumented Returnees to Afghanistan in 2021

UN – September 2021

• The UN issues a flash appeal requesting $606 million to meet the immediate humanitarian needs of 11 million people through December.

• The USG provides $64 million to humanitarian partners to deliver multisector assistance across the country.

• A UN appraisal indicates that economic instability could result in widespread poverty in Afghanistan by mid-2022.

• UNHCR records the arrival of more than 22,000 Afghans in neighboring countries during 2021, with no major refugee flows in recent weeks.