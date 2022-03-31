Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 (March 31, 2022)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

24.4 MILLION People in Afghanistan in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in 2022

UN – January2022

22.8 MILLION People Expected to Face Acute Food Insecurity by March 2022

IPC – October 2021

22.1 MILLION Afghans Prioritized for Humanitarian Assistance Under the 2022 HRP

UN – January 2022

777,427 People Newly Displaced by Conflict in 2021

UN – March 2022

1.2 MILLION Cross-Border Returnees from Iran and Pakistan in 2021

UN – November 2021

• On March 31, the USG announced nearly $204 million in new funding to continue delivering life-saving assistance in Afghanistan.

• Loss of income and rising food and commodity prices continue to drive acute food insecurity throughout Afghanistan.

• Health actors have reported a significant increase in measles cases since January 2021. In mid-March, health actors, including USG partners, launched a vaccination campaign in response to the current outbreak.