Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (September 3, 2021)
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
18.4 MILLION People in Afghanistan Requiring Humanitarian Assistance in 2021
UN – December 2020
14.5 MILLION People Projected to Require Emergency Health Services in 2021
UN – December 2020
570,482 People Displaced by Conflict During 2021
UN – August 2021
28,014 People Affected by Natural Disasters During 2021
UN – August 2021
791,995 Total Undocumented Returnees to Afghanistan in 2021
UN – August 2021
Access to health services across Afghanistan continues to decline due to a loss of funding to the sector, affecting thousands of health facilities.
WHO delivers urgently needed medical supplies by air amid recent challenges transporting commodities into Afghanistan.
More than 7 million people in Afghanistan who depend on agriculture and livestock for livelihoods require humanitarian assistance in the coming months due to ongoing drought and the upcoming winter.