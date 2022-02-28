Afghanistan + 2 more

Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 (February 28, 2022)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

24.4 MILLION People in Afghanistan in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in 2022 UN – January2022

22.8 MILLION People Expected to Face Acute Food Insecurity by March 2022 IPC – October 2021

22.1 MILLION Afghans Prioritized for Humanitarian Assistance Under the 2022 HRP UN – January2022

736,098 People Newly Displaced by Conflict in 2021 UN – February 2022

1.2 MILLION Cross-Border Returnees from Iran and Pakistan in 2021 UN – November 2021

  • Relief actors condemn the February 24 killing of eight health workers who were conducting polio vaccination campaigns in northern Afghanistan.

  • Approximately 95 percent of Afghans experienced inadequate food consumption in January, according to WFP.

  • USG partners are providing emergency assistance to households affected by the January 17 earthquakes in Badghis Province.

Related Content