Afghanistan + 2 more
Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 (February 28, 2022)
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
24.4 MILLION People in Afghanistan in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in 2022 UN – January2022
22.8 MILLION People Expected to Face Acute Food Insecurity by March 2022 IPC – October 2021
22.1 MILLION Afghans Prioritized for Humanitarian Assistance Under the 2022 HRP UN – January2022
736,098 People Newly Displaced by Conflict in 2021 UN – February 2022
1.2 MILLION Cross-Border Returnees from Iran and Pakistan in 2021 UN – November 2021
Relief actors condemn the February 24 killing of eight health workers who were conducting polio vaccination campaigns in northern Afghanistan.
Approximately 95 percent of Afghans experienced inadequate food consumption in January, according to WFP.
USG partners are providing emergency assistance to households affected by the January 17 earthquakes in Badghis Province.