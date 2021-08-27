Afghanistan + 2 more
Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (August 27, 2021)
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
18.4 MILLION People in Afghanistan Requiring Humanitarian Assistance in 2021
UN – December 2020
14.5 MILLION People Projected to Require Emergency Health Services in 2021
UN – December 2020
558,123 People Displaced by Conflict During 2021
UN – August 2021
28,014 People Affected by Natural Disasters During 2021
UN – August 2021
759,046 Total Undocumented Returnees to Afghanistan in 2021
UN – August 2021
Humanitarian agencies remain committed to staying and delivering assistance in Afghanistan, and are preparing commodities for distribution prior to winter.
Cash shortages, fluctuation in the value of the Afghan currency, and financial instability are contributing to increased prices of basic goods across the country.
USAID/BHA partner WFP continues to transport urgently needed food assistance into Afghanistan from neighboring countries.