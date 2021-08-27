Afghanistan + 2 more

Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (August 27, 2021)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

18.4 MILLION People in Afghanistan Requiring Humanitarian Assistance in 2021
UN – December 2020

14.5 MILLION People Projected to Require Emergency Health Services in 2021
UN – December 2020

558,123 People Displaced by Conflict During 2021
UN – August 2021

28,014 People Affected by Natural Disasters During 2021
UN – August 2021

759,046 Total Undocumented Returnees to Afghanistan in 2021
UN – August 2021

  • Humanitarian agencies remain committed to staying and delivering assistance in Afghanistan, and are preparing commodities for distribution prior to winter.

  • Cash shortages, fluctuation in the value of the Afghan currency, and financial instability are contributing to increased prices of basic goods across the country.

  • USAID/BHA partner WFP continues to transport urgently needed food assistance into Afghanistan from neighboring countries.

