Afghanistan + 3 more
Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 (September 30, 2020)
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
14 MILLION People in Afghanistan Requiring Humanitarian Assistance in 2020
10.3 MILLION People Projected to Experience Severe Acute Food Insecurity
247,246 People Displaced by Conflict During 2020
110,567 People Affected by Natural Disasters During 2020
549,769 Total Undocumented Returnees to Afghanistan in 2020
COVID-19 has further limited humanitarian access to the country’s remote areas and exacerbated protection concerns among vulnerable populations.
Fighting in Kunduz in late August and early September displaced more than 75,000 people.
Heavy rainfall across central and eastern Afghanistan in late August resulted in flash flooding and landslides that adversely affected approximately 16,600 people.