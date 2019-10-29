Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

As of September 28, conflict—primarily between the Taliban, other non-state armed groups (NSAGs), and Afghanistan National Security Forces (ANSF)—displaced nearly 283,000 people in 2019, including more than 32,300 people in September, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Election-related violence leading up to and during Afghanistan’s September 28 presidential election, including Taliban-planted improvised explosive device (IED) attacks and road closures, negatively affected humanitarian programming throughout the country, according to USAID/OFDA partners.