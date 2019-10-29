Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
Election-related violence results in hundreds of civilian casualties, disruptions to humanitarian assistance
Conflict displaces 283,000 people in 2019, as of September 30
Approximately 383,000 Afghans returned to Afghanistan in 2019
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
As of September 28, conflict—primarily between the Taliban, other non-state armed groups (NSAGs), and Afghanistan National Security Forces (ANSF)—displaced nearly 283,000 people in 2019, including more than 32,300 people in September, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
Election-related violence leading up to and during Afghanistan’s September 28 presidential election, including Taliban-planted improvised explosive device (IED) attacks and road closures, negatively affected humanitarian programming throughout the country, according to USAID/OFDA partners.
As of September 26, conflict had resulted in the death of 27 aid workers in 2019, according to the UN. Despite deteriorating security conditions, including more than 310 humanitarian access incidents in Afghanistan since January, relief actors have reached 4.2 million people with humanitarian assistance.