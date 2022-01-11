Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 (January 11, 2022)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

24.4 MILLION People in Afghanistan in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in 2022

UN – January 2022

22.8 MILLION People Expected to Face Acute Food Insecurity by March 2022

IPC – October 2021

22.1 MILLION Afghans Prioritized for Humanitarian Assistance Under the 2022 HRP

UN – January 2022

698,000 People Newly Displaced by Conflict in 2021

UN – December 2021

1.2 MILLION Cross-Border Returnees from Iran and Pakistan in 2021

UN – November 2021

• More than half of Afghanistan’s population will require humanitarian assistance in 2022, according to the UN’s 2022 Afghanistan HNO, indicating a more than 30 percent increase compared to the previous year.

• The 2022 Afghanistan HRP requests $4.4 billion in humanitarian assistance for Afghans, representing the UN’s largest ever single-country funding appeal.

• On January 11, USAID announced more than $308 million in additional humanitarian funding for the Afghanistan response.