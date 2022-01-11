Afghanistan + 2 more
Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 (January 11, 2022)
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
24.4 MILLION People in Afghanistan in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in 2022
UN – January 2022
22.8 MILLION People Expected to Face Acute Food Insecurity by March 2022
IPC – October 2021
22.1 MILLION Afghans Prioritized for Humanitarian Assistance Under the 2022 HRP
UN – January 2022
698,000 People Newly Displaced by Conflict in 2021
UN – December 2021
1.2 MILLION Cross-Border Returnees from Iran and Pakistan in 2021
UN – November 2021
• More than half of Afghanistan’s population will require humanitarian assistance in 2022, according to the UN’s 2022 Afghanistan HNO, indicating a more than 30 percent increase compared to the previous year.
• The 2022 Afghanistan HRP requests $4.4 billion in humanitarian assistance for Afghans, representing the UN’s largest ever single-country funding appeal.
• On January 11, USAID announced more than $308 million in additional humanitarian funding for the Afghanistan response.