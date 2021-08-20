Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (August 20, 2021)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

18.4 MILLION People in Afghanistan Requiring Humanitarian Assistance in 2021

UN – December 2020

14.5 MILLION People Projected to Require Emergency Health Services in 2021

UN – December 2020

550,780 People Displaced by Conflict During 2021

UN – August 2021

28,014 People Affected by Natural Disasters During 2021

UN – August 2021

737,039 Total Undocumented Returnees to Afghanistan in 2021

UN – August 2021

Escalated violence in recent months has exacerbated humanitarian needs among populations already adversely affected by conflict and natural hazards.

At least 17,600 people have fled to Kabul since early July, amid thousands of displacements across the country.

Humanitarian agencies are responding to the needs of IDPs while adjusting to a fluid security and operating environment.