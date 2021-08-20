Afghanistan + 2 more

Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (August 20, 2021)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

18.4 MILLION People in Afghanistan Requiring Humanitarian Assistance in 2021
UN – December 2020

14.5 MILLION People Projected to Require Emergency Health Services in 2021
UN – December 2020

550,780 People Displaced by Conflict During 2021
UN – August 2021

28,014 People Affected by Natural Disasters During 2021
UN – August 2021

737,039 Total Undocumented Returnees to Afghanistan in 2021
UN – August 2021

  • Escalated violence in recent months has exacerbated humanitarian needs among populations already adversely affected by conflict and natural hazards.

  • At least 17,600 people have fled to Kabul since early July, amid thousands of displacements across the country.

  • Humanitarian agencies are responding to the needs of IDPs while adjusting to a fluid security and operating environment.

  • USG humanitarian partners continue to deliver food, health, protection, and other forms of assistance.

Related Content