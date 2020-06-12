Afghanistan + 3 more
Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
GoA reports nearly 22,900 confirmed COVID-19 cases as disease mitigation measures limit humanitarian access
Armed conflict, attacks continue to kill and injure civilians, disrupt relief efforts
Seasonal flooding, other natural disasters affect nearly 42,000 people to date in 2020
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
The rapid spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Afghanistan is exacerbating humanitarian needs among vulnerable populations, with health needs and food insecurity across the country projected to increase in the coming months, relief agencies report.
Armed conflict continues to generate civilian casualties and adversely affect humanitarian operations in Afghanistan. From January to March 2020, conflict had resulted in at least 1,293 civilian casualties, including 533 deaths, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reports.
To date, the U.S. Government (USG) has provided nearly $107 million in FY 2020 humanitarian funding for Afghanistan. The funding from USAID/BHA and State/PRM supports the ongoing multi-sector response to the complex emergency in Afghanistan, as well as specific measures to prepare for and respond to COVID-19.