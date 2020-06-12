Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

The rapid spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Afghanistan is exacerbating humanitarian needs among vulnerable populations, with health needs and food insecurity across the country projected to increase in the coming months, relief agencies report.

Armed conflict continues to generate civilian casualties and adversely affect humanitarian operations in Afghanistan. From January to March 2020, conflict had resulted in at least 1,293 civilian casualties, including 533 deaths, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reports.