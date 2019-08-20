Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

On August 20, the U.S. Government (USG) announced nearly $125 million in additional FY 2019 humanitarian assistance—including $40.9 million from USAID/OFDA, $54 million from USAID/FFP, and nearly $29.6 million from State/PRM—to provide food, health, nutrition, protection, shelter, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) support to Afghan households affected by conflict and natural disasters, as well as repatriation and reintegration support, totaling nearly $204 million in FY 2019.

Severe drought followed by heavy rainfall in March and April resulted in widespread flooding and landslides in Afghanistan, affecting nearly 293,000 people as of late July, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

USAID implementing partners continue to provide food, health, safe drinking water, sanitation, and shelter assistance to disaster-affected populations. In addition, from January 1 to August 13, approximately 217,000 people were newly displaced in Afghanistan as a result of conflict, according to OCHA.