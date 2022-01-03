Afghanistan + 2 more
Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 (December 30, 2021)
24.4 MILLION People in Afghanistan Expected to Require Humanitarian Assistance in 2022
UN – December 2021
22.8 MILLION People Expected to Face Acute Food Insecurity by March 2022
IPC – October 2021
676,431 People Displaced by Conflict in 2021
UN – December 2021
1.2 MILLION Total Undocumented Returnees to Afghanistan in 2021
UN – November 2021
29,148 People Affected by Natural Disasters During 2021
UN – November 2021
• On December 22, the UN Security Council (UNSC) approved a UN sanctions carveout for humanitarian assistance and other activities supporting basic needs in Afghanistan.
• An estimated 24.4 million people in Afghanistan will require humanitarian assistance in the coming year, according to the UN’s 2022 Global Humanitarian Overview.
• USAID/BHA and State/PRM partners are continuing to scale up response efforts to meet a broad, multi-sector increase in humanitarian needs across Afghanistan.