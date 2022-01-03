Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 (December 30, 2021)

24.4 MILLION People in Afghanistan Expected to Require Humanitarian Assistance in 2022

UN – December 2021

22.8 MILLION People Expected to Face Acute Food Insecurity by March 2022

IPC – October 2021

676,431 People Displaced by Conflict in 2021

UN – December 2021

1.2 MILLION Total Undocumented Returnees to Afghanistan in 2021

UN – November 2021

29,148 People Affected by Natural Disasters During 2021

UN – November 2021

• On December 22, the UN Security Council (UNSC) approved a UN sanctions carveout for humanitarian assistance and other activities supporting basic needs in Afghanistan.

• An estimated 24.4 million people in Afghanistan will require humanitarian assistance in the coming year, according to the UN’s 2022 Global Humanitarian Overview.

• USAID/BHA and State/PRM partners are continuing to scale up response efforts to meet a broad, multi-sector increase in humanitarian needs across Afghanistan.