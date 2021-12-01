Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 (November 30, 2021)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

18.4 MILLION People in Afghanistan Requiring Humanitarian Assistance in 2021 UN – December 2020

14.5 MILLION People Requiring Emergency Health Services in 2021 UN – December 2020

667,938 People Displaced by Conflict in 2021 UN – November 2021

29,148 People Affected by Natural Disasters During 2021 UN – November 2021

1.1 Million Total Undocumented Returnees to Afghanistan in 2021 UN – November 2021

Although humanitarian partners are working to increase delivery of assistance, Afghanistan’s ongoing cash liquidity crisis continues to impede the provision of some humanitarian services.

Afghanistan is expected to experience record-high food insecurity in the coming months, with nearly 23 million people expected to face acute levels of food insecurity by March 2022.