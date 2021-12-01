Afghanistan + 2 more

Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 (November 30, 2021)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

18.4 MILLION People in Afghanistan Requiring Humanitarian Assistance in 2021 UN – December 2020

14.5 MILLION People Requiring Emergency Health Services in 2021 UN – December 2020

667,938 People Displaced by Conflict in 2021 UN – November 2021

29,148 People Affected by Natural Disasters During 2021 UN – November 2021

1.1 Million Total Undocumented Returnees to Afghanistan in 2021 UN – November 2021

  • Although humanitarian partners are working to increase delivery of assistance, Afghanistan’s ongoing cash liquidity crisis continues to impede the provision of some humanitarian services.

  • Afghanistan is expected to experience record-high food insecurity in the coming months, with nearly 23 million people expected to face acute levels of food insecurity by March 2022.

  • Despite challenges, USAID/BHA and State/PRM partners continue efforts to scale up the provision of assistance in response to rising humanitarian needs.

