Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
Drought internally displaces nearly 287,000 people as of January
USAID/OFDA airlifts relief commodities for nearly 70,000 drought-displaced people
USAID/FFP contributes 300 MT of High Energy Biscuits for drought-affected households
Relief organizations require $612 million in 2019 to address humanitarian needs in Afghanistan
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Severe drought has affected an estimated 10.5 million people across Afghanistan, the UN reports. The prolonged lack of rainfall has exacerbated humanitarian needs generated by ongoing conflict in the country, resulting in the combined displacement of more than 600,000 people since January 2018.
Approximately 6.3 million people in Afghanistan are in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO)—a more than 90 percent increase since the 2018 HNO. Of the total, an estimated 4.9 million people require food and livelihoods assistance in 2019 due to the impacts of ongoing conflict and drought.
In FY 2019, USAID/OFDA—with support from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)—airlifted more than 200 metric tons (MT) of relief commodities to meet the winterization needs of nearly 70,000 drought-affected people in Badghis and Herat provinces. USAID/FFP also contributed 300 MT of High Energy Biscuits to support drought-affected households through partner the UN World Food Program (WFP).