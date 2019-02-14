Afghanistan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Severe drought has affected an estimated 10.5 million people across Afghanistan, the UN reports. The prolonged lack of rainfall has exacerbated humanitarian needs generated by ongoing conflict in the country, resulting in the combined displacement of more than 600,000 people since January 2018.

Approximately 6.3 million people in Afghanistan are in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO)—a more than 90 percent increase since the 2018 HNO. Of the total, an estimated 4.9 million people require food and livelihoods assistance in 2019 due to the impacts of ongoing conflict and drought.