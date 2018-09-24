24 Sep 2018

Afghanistan: Complete information & Compiled Report - Drought Affected Families - Miramoor, District Daykundi Province

Report
UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 24 Sep 2018
Additional Remarks / Justification for Assistance, including baseline data, weather conditions etc

Joint assessment has been conducted by IOM, ANDMA and District Authority. The assessment team identified 128 drought affected families in Miramoor district of Daykundi province. These families have been displaced from different villages and have been shifted near Helmand River due to access of water. According to team these families are living in a very bad condition with lack of food, NFIs and shelter problem. Base on their vulnerabilities and needs the team suggested food items and non-food items to reduce their vulnerabilities. To cover the NFI needs of these families IOM will provide Family Tent and Solar Module for each family.

A coordination meeting has been also held in ANDMA Daykundi for distribution plan and to fill the food gaps and shared their findings with the partners. In this meeting UNICEF agreed to provide them household kits for each family and food gaps has been referred to CTG/WFP to coordinate with WFP for assistance.

