Afghanistan: Community Response Plan - PD5, Kunduz, Kunduz Province, Afghanistan (June 2022)

Introduction and Background

Developed through community planning workshops with local community representatives following the completion of REACH Area Based Response (ABR) assessment from November 2021 to February 2022, Community Response Plans (CRPs) are reports that outline a shared local vision for community wide interventions.

Facilitated by a consortium of ACTED, NRC and IMPACT, CRPs take an evidence based approach to planning, effectively translating response gaps identified through REACH ABR into actionable intervention strategies, formulated as specific projects. Using a community-led planning approach, CRPs act as a road map for multi-sectoral interventions.1