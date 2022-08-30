Afghanistan: Community Response Plan (CRP) Workshop Facilitator Guide

INTRODUCTION and METHODOLOGY

REACH assessment teams will develop a workshop tool to guide partners in conducting a consultation workshop with community committees. This phase consists of a two-day workshop in which community committees will be presented the key findings from the previous phases of the assessment (mapping, key informant interviews and safety audit) and the communities will be guided through a series of sessions in which they will draw from the ABA results to discuss the main problems faced by the community and the possible causes of these issues. The goal of the workshop is to guide communities to develop a Community Response Plan (CRP) which consists of a list of durable solutions (medium and long-term projects) developed and prioritized by community leaders according to the needs of their represented communities. The CRP will include detailed information on the proposed projects, including actors responsible, timeline for the implementation, resources and estimated budget needed, and main beneficiary population groups. The goal of the final CRP output developed though this tool is to be used as an advocacy tool at the local level - guiding partners’ activities to address the priority needs of the site community; and at the national level – as advocacy tool to be presented to donors.

The engagement activities will be led by CCCM WG partner teams, which will be responsible of the preliminary community outreach activities to invite the relevant community representatives to participate in the workshop. Both host community representative and ISET community representative will collaboratively participate in the workshop. To ensure this activity is gender inclusive but also respectful of the cultural practices, two separate community workshops will be organized in each area, one including male community representative and another with women community representatives. Both community workshops must be inclusive of all population groups within the community in the catchment area, and for those locations in which youth community committees or committees representing people with disabilities have been established, these committee’s member will be invited to participate in the corresponding women/men workshops.

The community representatives will be guided by CCCM WG partner facilitators to work on determining the causes of the main challenges faced by their represented communities. A presentation with the summary of key findings from the profiling phase will be presented to the workshop participants with the purpose of and intention to keep the discussion evidence based and data driven. A problem-solutions tree will be used as an analysis tool to facilitate the discussion around the problems identified through the KII surveys. This tool allows participants to organize the information around main challenges/issues and prompts them to identify concrete causes to the selected priority challenges/issues. Once the main causes are determined, the community representatives will work on developing a series of projects that CCCM WG partners could implement to target the identified causes. The proposed projects will be defined following the CRP template developed by REACH assessment teams, which includes the main information required to define and describe the proposed project. Facilitators will collect pictures of the completed problem-solution trees and CRP templates as the main output and data source that will be processed in order to develop the final CRP output.