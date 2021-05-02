Afghanistan: Community-Based Needs Assessment - Summary Results Round 11, Jul - Dec 2020

In coordination with the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations (MoRR) and the National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA), DTM regularly implements its Community-Based Needs Assessment (CBNA), biannually, at the settlement level, as an integral component of DTM's Baseline Mobility Assessment (BMA), providing a more comprehensive overview of the evolving, multisectoral needs in settlements hosting IDPs and returnees.

KEY FINDINGS

Drought and flood-prone provinces, such as Ghor, Badghis, Farah, Uruzgan and Helmand, which also have the least access to markets to buy food and rely most on growing their own wheat, are extremely vulnerable to the potential drought that might affect Afghanistan during 2021. Populations in these provinces already rely on various coping mechanisms, consuming less preferred, less nutritious foods, borrowing for food, limiting portion sizes and, in Ghor, Farah and Badghis, on average once per week, skipping entire meals. Households, both nation-wide and in said provinces, also spend around half of their disposable income on food purchases, leaving households with limited savings for the upcoming lean period.

Extremely high levels of unemployment, in combination with Afghanistan’s informal employment and agriculture-based economy, offers only limited employment opportunities in urban areas hosting high number of IDPs, cross-border returnees and other mobile populations, especially in overcrowded cities like Herat, Kabul and Jalalabad. As a result of these increasingly dire economic circumstances, which are exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, is leading to significant outward migration to Iran, Turkey and beyond.

Response actors should target areas most affected by escalating armed conflict, which are situation in provinces such as Kandahar, Balkh, Baghlan and Wardak. Key informants reported that deaths, fatalities, and security incidents are most acute in these conflict-affected provinces. 95% of all registered fatalities occurred because of conflict.