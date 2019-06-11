11 Jun 2019

Afghanistan: Community-Based Needs Assessment - Summary Results, Pilot ▪ Takhar May - Jun 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Jun 2018 View Original
HIGHLIGHTS

16 districts assessed

199 settlements with largest IDP and return populations assessed

1,566 key informants interviewed

556,183 individuals reside in the assessed settlements

63,767 residents (13%) are returnees from abroad

44,079 IDPs currently in host communities

18,790 residents fled as IDPs

81,520 residents (14%) are former IDPs who returned home

64,757 residents fled abroad as out-migrants

483 returnees and IDPs live in tents or the open air

85% (199 settlements) of assessed settlements have received no assistance in the 3 months prior to assessment

94% assessed settlements rated the quality of healthcare facilities as inadequate or poor

35% of assessed settlements have no WASH facilities and practice open defecation

29% of surveyed households were unable to meet basic nutritional needs

