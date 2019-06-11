Afghanistan: Community-Based Needs Assessment - Summary Results, Pilot ▪ Takhar May - Jun 2018
HIGHLIGHTS
16 districts assessed
199 settlements with largest IDP and return populations assessed
1,566 key informants interviewed
556,183 individuals reside in the assessed settlements
63,767 residents (13%) are returnees from abroad
44,079 IDPs currently in host communities
18,790 residents fled as IDPs
81,520 residents (14%) are former IDPs who returned home
64,757 residents fled abroad as out-migrants
483 returnees and IDPs live in tents or the open air
85% (199 settlements) of assessed settlements have received no assistance in the 3 months prior to assessment
94% assessed settlements rated the quality of healthcare facilities as inadequate or poor
35% of assessed settlements have no WASH facilities and practice open defecation
29% of surveyed households were unable to meet basic nutritional needs