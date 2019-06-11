Afghanistan: Community-Based Needs Assessment - Summary Results, Pilot ▪ Takhar May - Jun 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

16 districts assessed

199 settlements with largest IDP and return populations assessed

1,566 key informants interviewed

556,183 individuals reside in the assessed settlements

63,767 residents (13%) are returnees from abroad

44,079 IDPs currently in host communities

18,790 residents fled as IDPs

81,520 residents (14%) are former IDPs who returned home

64,757 residents fled abroad as out-migrants

483 returnees and IDPs live in tents or the open air

85% (199 settlements) of assessed settlements have received no assistance in the 3 months prior to assessment

94% assessed settlements rated the quality of healthcare facilities as inadequate or poor

35% of assessed settlements have no WASH facilities and practice open defecation

29% of surveyed households were unable to meet basic nutritional needs