Afghanistan: Community-Based Needs Assessment - Summary Results, Pilot Round May - Jun 2018

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) is a system that tracks and monitors displacement and population mobility. It is designed to regularly and systematically capture, process and disseminate information to provide a better understanding of the movements and evolving needs of displaced populations, whether on site or en route.

In coordination with the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR), in May through June 2018, DTM in Afghanistan piloted a Community-Based Needs Assessment (CBNA), intended as an integral component of DTM's Baseline Mobility Assessment to provide a more comprehensive view of multi-sectoral needs in settlements hosting IDPs and returnees. DTM conducted the CBNA pilot at the settlement level, prioritizing settlements hosting the largest numbers of returnees and IDPs, in seven target provinces of highest displacement and return, as determined by the round 5 Baseline Mobility Assessments results completed in mid-May 2018. DTM’s field enumerators administered the intersectoral needs survey primarily through community focus group discussions with key informants, knowledgeable about the living conditions, economic situation, access to multi-sectoral services, security and safety, and food and nutrition, among other subjects.

DTM enables IOM and its partners to maximize resources, set priorities, and deliver better-targeted, evidence-based, mobility-sensitive and sustainable humanitarian assistance and development programming.