Afghanistan: Community-Based Needs Assessment - Summary Results, Pilot ▪ Kabul, May - Jun 2018
HIGHLIGHTS
9 districts assessed
201 settlements with largest IDP and return populations assessed
828 key informants interviewed
1,744,347 individuals reside in the assessed settlements
117,023 residents (13%) are returnees from abroad
111,700 IDPs currently in host communities
6,748 residents fled as IDPs
21,290 residents (14%) are former IDPs who returned home
20,465 residents fled abroad as out-migrants
5,625 returnees and IDPs (2.4%) live in tents or the open air
58% (201 settlements) of assessed settlements have received no assistance in the 3 months prior to assessment
78% assessed settlements rated the quality of healthcare facilities as inadequate or poor
18% of surveyed populations could not afford rent in the six months prior to assessment
54% of surveyed households were unable to meet their basic nutritional needs