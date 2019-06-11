Afghanistan: Community-Based Needs Assessment - Summary Results, Pilot ▪ Kabul, May - Jun 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

9 districts assessed

201 settlements with largest IDP and return populations assessed

828 key informants interviewed

1,744,347 individuals reside in the assessed settlements

117,023 residents (13%) are returnees from abroad

111,700 IDPs currently in host communities

6,748 residents fled as IDPs

21,290 residents (14%) are former IDPs who returned home

20,465 residents fled abroad as out-migrants

5,625 returnees and IDPs (2.4%) live in tents or the open air

58% (201 settlements) of assessed settlements have received no assistance in the 3 months prior to assessment

78% assessed settlements rated the quality of healthcare facilities as inadequate or poor

18% of surveyed populations could not afford rent in the six months prior to assessment

54% of surveyed households were unable to meet their basic nutritional needs