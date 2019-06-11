Afghanistan: Community-Based Needs Assessment - Summary Results, Pilot ▪ Baghlan, May - Jun 2018
HIGHLIGHTS
11 districts assessed
201 settlements with largest IDP and return populations assessed
1,193 key informants interviewed
6,37,350 individuals reside in the assessed settlements
74,908 residents (13%) are returnees from abroad
51,412 IDPs currently in host communities
37,008 residents fled as IDPs
157,187 residents are former IDPs who returned home
50,999 residents fled abroad as out-migrants returnees and IDPs live in tents or the open air
91% (201 settlements) of assessed settlements have received no assistance in the 3 months prior to assessment
95% assessed settlements rated the quality of healthcare facilities as inadequate or poor
59% of men are unemployed and 93% of women are unemployed
55% of surveyed households are unable to meet basic nutritional needs