Afghanistan: Community-Based Needs Assessment - Summary Results, Pilot ▪ Baghlan, May - Jun 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

11 districts assessed

201 settlements with largest IDP and return populations assessed

1,193 key informants interviewed

6,37,350 individuals reside in the assessed settlements

74,908 residents (13%) are returnees from abroad

51,412 IDPs currently in host communities

37,008 residents fled as IDPs

157,187 residents are former IDPs who returned home

50,999 residents fled abroad as out-migrants returnees and IDPs live in tents or the open air

91% (201 settlements) of assessed settlements have received no assistance in the 3 months prior to assessment

95% assessed settlements rated the quality of healthcare facilities as inadequate or poor

59% of men are unemployed and 93% of women are unemployed

55% of surveyed households are unable to meet basic nutritional needs