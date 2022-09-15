Afghanistan Collective Feedback Digest: A compilation of community voices - Issue number 9: Feedback collected in June 2022

Analysis: This ninth issue features feedback collected by 13 organisations in June 2022. Feedback in this issue came from 39,264 people – 11,221 women and 24,773 men – including 844 people with disabilities and 907 IDPs. While feedback from all organisations came from all provinces, including the provinces impacted by the earthquake.

Overall, access to basic humanitarian services including WASH, Health, Food, Education, and Shelter continues to be the top needs of most people who gave feedback whereas access to life-saving emergency assistance was reported as the main need of the people in the areas affected by the earthquake. People impacted by the earthquake cited a lack of access to adequate medicine and food, lack of access to safe drinking water, an increase in some diseases such as malnutrition and diarrhoea cases, psychosocial problems caused by earthquake shock and a lack of female workers in the areas are the main concerns required to be addressed by the humanitarians.