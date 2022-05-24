Afghanistan Collective Feedback Digest: A compilation of community voices - Issue number 7: Feedback collected in April 2022

Analysis

This seventh issue features feedback that 13 organisations in Afghanistan received from project participants in April 2022. Feedback came from 15,117 people – 3,004 women and 9,888 men – including 518 people with disabilities. While feedback from all organisations came from all 34 provinces in the country, Kabul, Khandahar, Nangarhar and Kunduz provinces provided the most feedback.

The top needs of crisis-affected people in Afghanistan remained the same for April, including cash, food, and healthcare. Feedback about potential bias from community leaders on the selection process of people for assistance continues to be a top issue. Some people are concerned that the involvement of community leaders in the selection process means people most in need of assistance are not getting it and suggested not involving community leaders in this process.

Recommended actions to improve accountability

Organisations need to look at how they provide information to communities about the project activities type of interventions, number of participants they will target with their project, selection criteria, support required from selection committees and other mechanisms they have in place to avoid any favoritism during the selections process, so people are informed and provide their feedback and suggestions to these processes. From the April feedback, it seems that communities still have questions on the type of humanitarian assistance, who is eligible and how the decision regarding eligibility is being made.

Organisations need to ensure that they follow up and address feedback-complaints received by the communities that leadership structures' actions resulted to the assistance not to be provided to the people most in need. It is important so affected people will continue trust the organisations and will continue utilizing the different feedback and complaints channels to report such behaviours.

Feedback from Women

(BBC Media Action and Awaaz)

"I wanted to complain about the assistance. We are 10 people in our household. My dad is ill and cannot work and my mother has mental health issues. We have been in Faizabad for 3 months. We have got a card but have not received any assistance."

- A woman from Badakhshan Province

“In August 2021, a rocket hit our house, but did not explode and we could not find any part of the rocket after hitting the house. Now we are feeling the smell of explosives, I am requesting to de-mine it.”

- A woman from Takhar Province