Afghanistan Collective Feedback Digest: A compilation of community voices - Issue number 11: Feedback collected in August 2022

Analysis

This eleventh issue presents the information gathered through the various feedback channels by 11 organizations in August 2022. The organizations in this digest reached to 51,163 people – 20,452 women and 30,711 men including 1,171 people with disability. Majority of the feedbacks were collected by hotline, phone number, WhatsApp, compliant box, monitoring visits, face to face, community engagement, and social mobilizer where organizations used their internal hotline and Intern-Agency feedback channels. The feedbacks are collected from across the all provinces of Afghanistan, but the majority of feedbacks came from provinces including Kabul, Balkh, Herat, Nangarhar, Ghazni, Paktika, Kandahar, Helmand, Logar, Wardak, Kapisa, Laghman, Jawzjan, Kapisa, Zabul and Parwan.

People’s top needs recorded were food and cash assistance, health care, safe drinking water, shelter, community-based educational (CBE) centres where schools are far from communities, girls’ school above grade 6, protection and relocation, resettlement and asylum support. Meanwhile the top topics which people wanted information about included the assistance timing, date and location, targeting criteria, and assessment and assistance for unregistered households.

Nearly, all organizations shared a critical concern of interference of the external parties including the local authorities and community leaders in aid delivery in some areas as a big challenge to meet their commitment to accountability. ACTED inputs on Biasness and favouritism from external parties’ Involving local authorities and community leaders in the assessment or selection process of the projects and forcing project participantsto get back the assistance from beneficiaries and redistribute among their relatives.