Afghanistan Collective Feedback Digest: A compilation of community voices - Issue number 10: Feedback collected in July 2022

Analysis

This tenth issue presents the information gathered through the various feedback channels by 12 organizations in all provinces of Afghanistan in July 2022. The organizations in this digest reached to 29,402 people – 10,075 women and 16,506 men including 843 people with disability. Of the total feedback, a big number was collected by hotline phones where the organizations used both their internal hotline and inter-agency hotline - Awaaz, followed by face-to-face, complaint box, social media, and other channels.

There is not a major change in terms of the top needs recorded in July from June and access to food, cash assistance, and health services continue to be the most reported needs of the people followed by access to shelter, education, and protection. Nearly all the organizations shared a prevailed critical concern of interference of the external parties including the local authorities in aid delivery in some areas as a big challenge to meet their commitment to accountability. Also, the flash flood and animal pandemic in some places resulted in the loss of livestock and had a negative impact on livelihood. Some people raised the need for getting a durable solution to address their economic needs. Action against hunger‘s inputs on trends in humanitarian response delivery showed a gap in the quantity of humanitarian emergency responses which resulted the community to practice negative coping strategies as sharing the received assistances . People also requested for referrals to resettlement programmes through hotline number by embassies abroad.