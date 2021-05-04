Afghanistan – Civil conflict (DG ECHO, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 May 2021)

The withdrawal of US and NATO troops started and should be completed by 11 September.

It is expected that the withdrawal of international troops will have a profound impact on the local economy, and undermine the capacity of the government to deliver basic services. The security situation will further deteriorate.

Depending on scenarios, UN foresees the need of significant additional support for humanitarian actions, for the months to come. This could imply the assistance for newly displaced population in Afghanistan, and support for Afghan refugees in Pakistan and Iran.