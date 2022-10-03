Afghanistan – Civil conflict (DG ECHO, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 October 2022)

On 30 September, a suicide bombing in the Afghan capital Kabul left more than 20 persons dead. Most of them were young women who were sitting exams at the Kaaj education centre in the Dasht-e-Barchi area, in the western part of the capital. Dozens more were wounded. Reports state that the attacker shot at guards outside the facility, and then entered a classroom, before detonating a bomb. The exact number of victims remains unconfirmed.

The district where the attack happened is a predominantly Shia area, and home to the minority Hazara community, who are historically one of the most severely persecuted groups in Afghanistan.