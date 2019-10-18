18 Oct 2019

Afghanistan - Civil conflict (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 18 Oct 2019 View Original
  • During the first nine months of 2019 the UN Assistance Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA) documented 8,239 civilian casualties (2,563 killed and 5,676 injured).
  • In the third quarter of this year (July-September) alone, 4,313 casualties have been reported, which is an increase of 42% compared to the previous year.
  • 41% of the victims are women and children. The use of suicide and non-suicide improvised explosive devices (IEDs) was the leading cause of these casualties.
  • DG ECHO, through its continued support for the people of Afghanistan, provides assistance to the victims of the conflict and advocates for the respect of international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians.

