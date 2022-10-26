Afghanistan – Child Protection Sub-cluster - Coordination meeting - Meeting Minutes, 13 July 2022

CPOAR Meeting Agenda
Welcome and introduction (new members).
- Review of action points from previous minutes.
- Updates from regional /sub national levels by coordinators and co-coordinators.
- Agency updates on new initiatives/assessments reports etc
- Update from National CPAoR.
• Earthquake response Updates.
• Protection Cluster assessments Plans.
• AHF funding opportunity for earthquake response.
• Localization, next steps.
• CPAoR field support feedback &Plan.
• Case Management Risk assessment exercise (CM DPIA)
- Updates from the Taskforce (CMTF) by chairpersons and co-chairs.
- Brief session on counter trafficking-IOM.