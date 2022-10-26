Afghanistan

Afghanistan – Child Protection Sub-cluster - Coordination meeting - Meeting Minutes, 13 July 2022

CPOAR Meeting Agenda

Welcome and introduction (new members).

  1. Review of action points from previous minutes.
  2. Updates from regional /sub national levels by coordinators and co-coordinators.
  3. Agency updates on new initiatives/assessments reports etc
  4. Update from National CPAoR.
    • Earthquake response Updates.
    • Protection Cluster assessments Plans.
    • AHF funding opportunity for earthquake response.
    • Localization, next steps.
    • CPAoR field support feedback &Plan.
    • Case Management Risk assessment exercise (CM DPIA)
  5. Updates from the Taskforce (CMTF) by chairpersons and co-chairs.
  6. Brief session on counter trafficking-IOM.

