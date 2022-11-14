Afghanistan Child Protection AoR, Response Monitoring Dashboard, Jan - Oct 2022

Child protection CP actors in Afghanistan provided services to 4.028,516 people including 1,559,552 children (girls:715,492 & boys:844,060) and 2,468,964 adults (women: 730,174 & men: 1,738,790) during the period of Jan to September, 2022.

This included 668,049 children and care givers (2.47M) who received psychosocial and mental health services; 10,343 family tracing and reunification services of separated and unaccompanied children.3,783children provided social reintegration or referred for educational reintegration and 2,949,260 people with 693K children & 2.26M adults benefitted from awareness raising on child protection, psycho-social wellbeing, positive parenting and positive coping mechanism.