Afghanistan Child Protection AoR, Response Monitoring Dashboard Jan - June 2022

Child protection CP actors in Afghanistan provided 588,792 children (girls: 280,615 & boys: 308,177) and 300,623 adults (women: 134,695 & men: 165,928) with CP services during the period of Jan to June, 2022. This included 268,590 children and care givers who received psychosocial and mental health services; 7,791 family tracing and reunification services of separated and unaccompanied children; 602 children provided social reintegration or referred for educational reintegration and 484,287 children & adults benefitted from awareness raising on child protection, psycho-social wellbeing, positive parenting and positive coping mechanism.