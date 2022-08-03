Afghanistan: CERF 2021 Allocation Dashboard

The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator has released US$ 92.7 million from the CERF three Rapid Response and one Under-funded Emergency windows in 2021. These allocations support 16 projects, implemented by FAO, IOM, UNOPS, UNHCR, UNICEF, WFP and WHO in Food Security and Agriculture, Protection, Emergency Shelter, WASH, Nutrition and Health sectors to respond to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the country in complementarity with the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF).

